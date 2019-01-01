Spanish FA announces snap press conference as Luis Enrique return rumours intensify

The former boss is reportedly returning as Spain coach, with the Spanish governing body calling a news conference

Luis Enrique is set to be reinstated into his role as national team manager, reports claim, with current coach Roberto Moreno refusing to talk to the press after La Roja finished up their qualifying campaign for .

Spain swatted aside Romania 5-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Monday to confirm their participation in next year's tournament, but eyebrows were raised when Moreno cancelled his post-match press conference following the match.

Several reports in Spain claim Moreno's hours as national team coach appear to be numbered, with the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) having called for a snap press conference on Tuesday.

It is speculated that Enrique is ready to return to the hot seat for Euro 2020 after officially stepping down in June due to personal issues.

Enrique didn't initially reveal his reasons for vacating the job, but it became apparent in August when his nine-year-old daughter Xana tragically died of bone cancer.

Moreno, who was Enrique's No.2, has guided Spain to a nine-match unbeaten run since his first match in charge - a 2-0 win against Malta in March.

Despite struggling in October in away draws against Norway and , La Roja clicked in this international break with the 7-0 hammering of Malta last Friday prior to the Romania thrashing.

Following a 4-0 victory against the Faroe Islands in September, Moreno admitted the team was still connected to their former boss and dedicated the result to him.

"It upsets me to talk about it, but this team is his [Luis Enrique's] more than anyone's," Moreno said post-match.

"It is a tiny thing, but we wanted to dedicate it, especially here in El Molinon."

The RFEF announcement following the Romania match stated president Luis Rubiales and sporting director Jose Francisco Molina would speak to journalists at 12:30 local time (11:30 GMT) on Tuesday.

Enrique was appointed Spain boss in July 2018 following a tumultuous World Cup in that saw Julen Lopetegui sacked in the lead-up the tournament with Fernando Hierro taking over in the interim.

He previously managed between 2014-17, winning the , two league titles and the Copa del Rey three times.

Enrique decided not to renew his contract when it expired in June 2017, before having a 13-month sabbatical prior to be appointed Spain boss.