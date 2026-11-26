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Luciano Spalletti is enjoying his Juventus side, who are second in the Europa League table thanks to a 4-1 comeback win over Cypriot side Omonia.

The Juventus manager told Sky after the match: "At the start, we made a couple of mistakes that they took advantage of. That disrupts our ability to show our qualities, and the fear of being caught on the counter-attack creeps in."

"Cambiaso put things right with a great goal and from then on the team played more calmly, were well positioned on the pitch and pressed at a fairly acceptable level."

"We're happy to have entertained our fans with four good goals."

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Then Spalletti turned to Del Piero, who was in the studio: "Which of our goals reminds you most of yours from 1996?"

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The former Juventus striker and captain replied: "The ones from Cambiaso and Boga, whereas you'll have liked the second one (Ekhator's, editor's note) more because of the move. Could Gatti play in midfield? It's a joke, but a manager must always look for new solutions."

Spalletti responded: "Gatti did well to win the ball back by pressing very high up, on the edge of the penalty area, and he was ready to score too. The other side of the same coin is that it leaves a lot of space behind us."

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"Ekhator had a good game, even though we didn't get the ball to him much in the first half. His strength is running into space when the pitch opens up, and he's good at finding space, so he deserves praise."

"Everyone has their own qualities and might lack something else. My job is not to complain about what isn't there, but to find a solution with what we have, to make use of the qualities already at our disposal."