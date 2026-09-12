Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti spoke at a press conference on the eve of the match against Sassuolo in the fourth round of Serie A.





Can you tell us a little about how the team are and what energy you have sensed from the group ahead of this important and demanding week?

"Let’s start with the fact that we’re sorry about what happened to Locatelli and, naturally, Loca’s absence spreads responsibility to everyone, because he is one of those who does not take off his shirt even after having a shower. We know his value and how much it matters to him to make a contribution. In everything about the way he lives daily life, he is always attentive to Juventus’ fate, to Juventus’ situation. As I said before, this has created a sense of responsibility in everyone and that has been visible in these training sessions. I have seen a very attentive team, very eager, very willing to fight in any situation that comes against them. I have seen them train very well. I have seen them very serious, very professional. As I was leaving just now, coming out, who did I meet at the door? Kolo Muani, who has the possibility... That way I won’t make anyone angry. If Kolo Muani is better, Kolo Muani now comes to the training ground, having the possibility of arriving at dinner time. He prefers to spend five hours in here with those two or three team-mates who are here, inside an environment he likes to live in, where he likes to be. Precisely because of what is probably the desire to contribute or to provide all his quality, all his strength, to the team, to bring about what he dreams for the team".



Did you play with three in midfield against AC Milan?

"At times we switched from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3. There is one system in the defensive phase and one in the attacking phase. Everyone can interpret it as they want but we are free to associate and get to know everything in the world and in football. There is no longer a positional system because of this man-to-man pressing in which, through many little duels, you try not to give reference points in order to pull them out of their areas of the pitch and put them in difficulty. At times we defended with five. Without Locatelli nothing changes and we have the possibility to use any tactical system because we have a squad that allows it."





Can Koopmeiners take on greater responsibility?

"I agree with you because we have already seen differences. Now there is a deeper understanding and the boy’s desire to stay at Juventus, and that pleased us. Now he is much freer even though he is a total player. For me he can split himself and play as a holding midfielder/mezzala. I am expecting a great match."





Is Douglas Luiz a successful gamble?

"He is a certainty in football and he has shown in more than one place that he is a strong player. Then he only needed to feel trust. When he arrived he held on to the ball too much and now he has understood that the more he moves it, the more he touches the ball. He does this ability to play long and short very well. He is also a physical player and he is very willing to run himself into the ground for his team-mates. He is Douglas Luiz and I take no credit."





An update on the injured players? Did you have the feeling Aquilani could do this well?

"I had the feeling Aquilani could become a coach because he was a player who already had a backpack full of quality. With his plays he suggested plays to his team-mates. I am not surprised and naturally I congratulate him. McKennie and Cambiaso will be difficult. Tomorrow we will test Cambiaso, for McKennie we move on to Thursday’s one. Sarr, on the other hand, we will get back. We built the squad with two strong players for each role."





Your first impressions of Sarr? Will Owusu be added to the group?

"Sarr is a player who creates curiosity because he knows how to behave well in every situation. He has this ease in his running and you find him in every area naturally because he has this deep running. We are convinced we have a strong player at our disposal and he will probably show it as early as tomorrow. Owusu is a young player of great promise but he is a strong player. Then from the physical point of view he is an enormous plank and it is difficult to take the ball off him. He only has to anticipate things a little more because otherwise it becomes hard."





Can Woltemade start?

"We will assess it but he has already made everyone appreciate him from the first training session. He has shown us that he knows how to be on the pitch and can cover more than one role. Certainly sooner or later he will play tomorrow."





On Gatti?

"Gatti is a player who has very specific characteristics, above all in trying to score from set-pieces. He has sorted out that problem that happened in the match with the Next Gen because he was not able to train properly. Now he is training well and he will manage to have his minutes to show the great value he has. At the moment Kelly is also playing less, but in these other matches Gatti will find his space and will show the plays of the top player he is."





How much did the Champions League show?

"It hurt us and caused us problems. We have to live with this, however it will become a great stimulus for us. Pain creates the greatest responsibilities and creates the desire to put yourself back in that position which allows you to play against the best teams in the world"



