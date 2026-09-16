Luciano Spalletti has praised Teun Koopmeiners before Juventus v NEC in the Europa League. According to the Juventus manager, the 32-cap Netherlands international is a tremendous player.

"Koopmeiners is a complete footballer, who knows how to play. A strong footballer," Spalletti said in conversation with Noa Vahle on Ziggo Sport.

Koopmeiners has made four Serie A appearances so far this season, but he has started only one of them. That came last weekend against Sassuolo, when Juventus lost 3-2. Even so, Spalletti had only praise for the Dutchman.

"He is a footballer who knows what his position and role on the pitch are. And he can play anywhere, or at least that is what I think. But I think he is a central midfielder, who can play in a two-man or three-man block."

"What is more, Koopmeiners is someone who can attack, someone who can defend, a person who is outstanding in every respect. Like you, I am very fond of him. I am just as fond of him as you are," Spalletti concluded.

It remains to be seen whether Koopmeiners will start on Thursday when Juventus face NEC in Turin. Italian media would not be surprised if Spalletti makes changes after Monday's 3-2 defeat to Sassuolo.

Meanwhile, NEC manager Dick Schreuder is relishing the Europa League clash with Juventus, with the Nijmegen side needing to respond after their 3-0 defeat to SC Cambuur. "We are all allowed to make mistakes, but the intensity will have to go up," said Schreuder.