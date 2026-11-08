Spalletti: “Joao Mario penalty? Better to ask another question. Every now and then we make a mountain out of a molehill.”

Speaking to Dazn after Fiorentina-Juventus, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti assessed the match at the Franchi:

"Sometimes we drown in a glass of water and lose confidence and composure in our play. We conceded again soon afterwards because we didn’t shift across properly in defence. We responded well, but our individual performances aren’t consistent. We do one thing well for 10 minutes, then we’re missing something else in the next situation. We can’t maintain it."

"A problem of character? Sometimes you take it without acting; doing something removes the doubt. When you remain in doubt, if you never make a decision and never go for it... We needed to close down the player with the ball for the second goal. They can’t come away with something important because they’re always in doubt."

Did Juventus lack a presence in the box?

Next matches JUV Serie A 05:30 VEN

"I made that choice because they come to press you, and I wanted to go direct to the striker. Woltemade has shown he has something extra, even though receiving the ball to feet isn’t his main strength. He’s a player who combines with the team, but he has to do that job himself. Kolo Muani has done a great job. He’s a bit better now and, with that renewed energy, he’s delivering performances. Before, he moved less."

Penalty on Joao Mario?

"I don’t know. Can I have a different question? I don’t need to see it again; I already saw it on the pitch."