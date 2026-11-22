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Before the Serie A match against Venezia, Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti spoke, as reported by DAZN:

"Given who we are and the players we have, there are plenty of options. We need to be balanced and watch out for their counter-attacks; that is what they rely on. Nicola is good at coming up with new solutions wherever he goes. Conte? I don’t want to add anything, I have to focus on the pitch and on winning today. When you manage Juventus, if you don’t want the talk, there’s only one option: go out there and win matches. All this is normal when you reach a level where you’re on TV every day".