Spain star to Argentina's national team: you must know how to lose

The events of the 2026 World Cup final between Spain and Argentina remain in the spotlight. Spain won it 1-0, but the final whistle sparked clashes between the players of both sides.

Fabián Ruiz, a world champion with Spain, addressed those scenes in an interview with The Athletic. He criticised the incidents involving a number of players from both teams and insisted that what happened is not the image football should present, especially in front of children.

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The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder said: "This is a scene everyone saw and no one likes to see. There are young children following football, and we must not present this to them as an example."

He continued: "You have to know how to win and know how to lose. No one likes losing, but that was an unfortunate moment in a World Cup final," hinting that Argentina's players caused the clashes as a reaction to the defeat.

Ruiz added: "We always try to set a good example because everyone watches football, from the youngest to the oldest. It was a moment no one enjoyed, but I hope it is forgotten, and that what remains in the memory is our unforgettable celebration."

A number of Argentina players were at the heart of the trouble after the final. Leandro Paredes stood out as one of the most prominent figures in the clashes, alongside Nahuel Molina. Roberto Ayala, a member of the Argentine national team's technical staff, also took part in the violence against Spain's players.

FIFA came down hard on those involved. Paredes was handed a 10-match ban and Molina suspended for 7 matches. Ayala received a 3-match ban after joining the clashes and assaulting Spain star Dani Olmo.

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