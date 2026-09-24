A press report revealed today, Thursday, a stunning surprise concerning one of the players of the Spain national team, crowned champions of the 2026 World Cup.

Money isn't always everything in football, according to newspaper "AS", and it pointed to a fresh example: someone who will wear two stars on his chest this Saturday at Wembley Stadium, where Spain face England in the UEFA Nations League.

The player in question, whose identity the paper did not reveal, gave up his World Cup winning bonus and donated it to the staff of the Spanish Football Federation in appreciation of their outstanding efforts.

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After the World Cup triumph, the football world praised the players led by Luis de la Fuente, both for their style of play and for their deep understanding of team spirit.

Preparations began in the first days of last July. To make sure everything was ready, a large team of federation staff stood behind the players and coaches, and still does.

Credit for the success undoubtedly goes to the players. But there were also unsung heroes who gave their very best to achieve it.

The federation and the players reached an agreement on how to distribute bonuses and prizes, based on the team's performance during the World Cup.

World Cup bonus of 50 million euros

The longer stay in North America boosted the funds set aside for players and coaches, in line with the rise in FIFA prizes the federation collected for qualifying from the various rounds and winning matches. Those prizes totalled around 50 million euros.

Under the agreement, each of the 26 players knew he would pocket a bonus of roughly one million euros as a reward for winning the World Cup.

Then came the stunning surprise. One of the world champions decided to give up his bonus so it could go to the federation's staff.

He wanted, and still wants, to stay in the shadows. His gesture is a thank-you for the work of those he considers companions on the journey: the staff who always stand behind the team, especially through nearly two months at the training camp.

What this shows is that the group built by Luis de la Fuente goes beyond the logic of modern football. Yes, they won the World Cup on the pitch, showing clear superiority from start to finish. But to get there, certain elements had to work with complete efficiency, and that was down to the federation's staff, who set an example throughout the tournament, driven by a fierce desire to become world champions as well as the incentive of their salaries.

Weeks later, a gesture arrived that gave sport, football and togetherness a lofty standing. Naturally, everything was done in accordance with the law.

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