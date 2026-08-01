Several outlets are reporting the same thing. According to Foot Mercato, the Spaniard decided during his holiday to leave the Catalans and join the reigning Champions League winners. Talks between the player's camp and the French club are already under way. According to the Spanish sports newspaper Marca, there will be no major obstacles in the subsequent talks between PSG and Barca, which are scheduled for next week.

The fee is likely to go beyond the €50 million mark. Barca had already been working with that figure before the World Cup. Ferran Torres's displays at the tournament in North America, especially his decisive goal in the final against Argentina, are unlikely to have made the attacker any cheaper.

PSG could still allow Bradley Barcola to leave, with the player linked with numerous other clubs, including Liverpool. If Barcola goes, room would open up for Ferran Torres. Under coach Hansi Flick at Barcelona last season, Ferran Torres played an important role in attack and at times displaced Robert Lewandowski as the leading striker. He started 23 league matches and scored 16 goals as they won their second consecutive league title.

Across 207 games for the Catalans, Ferran Torres has 65 goals and 23 assists. Barcelona signed him in 2022 from Manchester City for a transfer fee of €55 million. The 26-year-old came through at Valencia.