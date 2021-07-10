Southgate urges England supporters not to boo Italy national anthem ahead of Euro 2020 final

The manager called on fans to show respect and avoid giving the opposition any extra motivation

Gareth Southgate has pleaded with England fans not to boo Italy's national anthem before Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Sections of England fans have been heard booing the national anthems of Germany and Denmark during the Three Lions' knockout clashes at Wembley Stadium.

And, with 60,000 fans set to be in the building on Sunday, Southgate has asked all of the England supporters to show respect and avoid giving Roberto Mancini's team any additional motivation.

What did Southgate say?

"It's important our fans always respect the opposition," Southgate said.

"We know that when we play abroad and fans boo our anthem it inspires them more. I don't think it will help the team.

"We can intimidate the team booing during the game, but it is different for the anthem."

The road to the final

England's road to the final has seen the team play just one game outside the friendly confines of Wembley, allowing fans to support all through their Euro 2020 journey.

Southgate's men began the tournament with all three group-stage games at home before a win over Germany in the round of 16.

Article continues below

Following that famous win, their lone game outside of London came in Rome against Ukraine in the quarter-final round.

In that game, the Three Lions cruised to a 4-0 win over an overmatched Ukraine side, paving the way for a semi-final win over Denmark back at Wembley.

Further reading