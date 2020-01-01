Southampton’s Boufal to miss Manchester City clash as Djenepo returns

The Morocco international will not play a part for his side against the Citizens while the Mali star will be available for selection

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has ruled out Sofiane Boufal from their Premier League game against on Sunday and welcomed Moussa Djenepo back to his squad.

international Boufal last featured for the Saints against on June 19 owing to an injury problem, missing their clash against and .

The 26-year-old winger returned to St Mary's Stadium last summer after a loan spell with Spanish side and has since made 25 appearances for Southampton.

Hasenhuttl revealed the former forward along with Jannik Vestergaard, Yan Valery and Nathan Tella will not to play a part when they host Pep Guardiola’s men.

"We have a few problems, still with Pierre [Højbjerg] and also with Sofiane [Boufal]. It won't be possible for either of those,” Hasenhuttl told the club website.

"Jannik Vestergaard has a few problems with a muscle injury and also Yan Valery and Nathan Tella, they won't be available. It's a busy time, but we must see who is available for the weekend."

Mali international Djenepo, meanwhile, will be available for selection against the Citizens after serving out his three-match suspension.

The 22-year-old midfielder was shown a straight red card in their defeat to in March before the outbreak of coronavirus which forced the Premier League into a hiatus.

Subsequently, the midfielder missed the Saints victories against Norwich and Watford as well as their defeat to the Gunners.

Djenepo joined the Saints last summer from Belgian First Division A side Standard Liege on the back of his consistent showing for the Reds.

During his two-year stay with the Stade Maurice Dufrasne outfit, the midfielder featured in 49 league games and scored nine goals.

Since teaming up with the Saints, the Mali star has made 20 appearances across all competitions, helping Southampton to their current 14th spot on the Premier League table.

Djenepo will hope to help his side shock the Citizens and clinch their 13th league win of the season at St Mary's Stadium.