Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule
Last Updated
Getty Images
Southampton kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with an away fixture against Everton before a tough test against Manchester United in gameweek two.
Southampton Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Southampton
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester United
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Southampton
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v West Ham United
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Southampton
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Wolverhampton
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Chelsea v Southampton
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Leeds United
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Burnley
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Watford v Southampton
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Aston Villa
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Southampton
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Liverpool v Southampton
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Southampton v Leicester City
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Brighton
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Arsenal v Southampton
|14/12/2021
|20:00
|Crystal Palace v Southampton
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Brentford
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Southampton
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Newcastle United
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Southampton
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Manchester City
|09/02/2022
|19:45
|Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Southampton
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Everton
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Norwich City
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Southampton
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Watford
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Southampton
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Leeds United v Southampton
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Chelsea
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Arsenal
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Brighton v Southampton
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Crystal Palace
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Brentford v Southampton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Southampton v Liverpool
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Leicester City v Southampton