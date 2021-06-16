Southampton

Southampton Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

Ralph Hasenhuttl's side face Everton at Goodison Park in their first fixture before a trip to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United

Southampton kick off their 2021-22 Premier League season with an away fixture against Everton before a tough test against Manchester United in gameweek two.

Southampton Premier League fixtures 2021-22

Date Time Match
14/08/2021 15:00 Everton v Southampton
21/08/2021 15:00 Southampton v Manchester United
28/08/2021 15:00 Newcastle United v Southampton
11/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v West Ham United
18/09/2021 15:00 Manchester City v Southampton
25/09/2021 15:00 Southampton v Wolverhampton
02/10/2021 15:00 Chelsea v Southampton
16/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Leeds United
23/10/2021 15:00 Southampton v Burnley
30/10/2021 15:00 Watford v Southampton
06/11/2021 15:00 Southampton v Aston Villa
20/11/2021 15:00 Norwich City v Southampton
27/11/2021 15:00 Liverpool v Southampton
01/12/2021 19:45 Southampton v Leicester City
04/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brighton
11/12/2021 15:00 Arsenal v Southampton
14/12/2021 20:00 Crystal Palace v Southampton
18/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Brentford
26/12/2021 15:00 West Ham United v Southampton
28/12/2021 15:00 Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur
01/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Newcastle United
15/01/2022 15:00 Wolverhampton v Southampton
22/01/2022 15:00 Southampton v Manchester City
09/02/2022 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton
12/02/2022 15:00 Manchester United v Southampton
19/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Everton
26/02/2022 15:00 Southampton v Norwich City
05/03/2022 15:00 Aston Villa v Southampton
12/03/2022 15:00 Southampton v Watford
19/03/2022 15:00 Burnley v Southampton
02/04/2022 15:00 Leeds United v Southampton
09/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Chelsea
16/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Arsenal
23/04/2022 15:00 Brighton v Southampton
30/04/2022 15:00 Southampton v Crystal Palace
07/05/2022 15:00 Brentford v Southampton
15/05/2022 15:00 Southampton v Liverpool
22/05/2022 16:00 Leicester City v Southampton