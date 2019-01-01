Southampton boss Hasenhuttl issues Djenepo fitness update

The Mali international is set to make a full return for the Saints when they take on the Toffees at ‎St Mary's Stadium

manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has provided a fitness update on Moussa Djenepo ahead of their Premier League game with on Saturday.

The 21-year-old suffered a muscle injury in September which sidelined him from action before making a six-minute cameo appearance in their 2-1 defeat against last weekend.

Prior to his injury setback, the Mali international has scored two goals, including his match-winner against .

Hasenhuttl has explained the winger has fully recovered from his injury problem and will be available to play against the Toffees.

"So far so good; Moussa [Djenepo] is back, Cédric is back. They can train with the team,” Hasenhuttl told the club website.

"Moussa is one of the only guys, who has scored important goals for us so far, so he's a big option for the weekend.

"He gives our a game a new part, which we've missed. He can be a boost for us."

Djenepo, who joined the Saints in the summer, will be expected to make his sixth appearance against the Goodison Park outfit.