Which South American teams have played the most number of FIFA World Cups?

Four South American teams have qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup...

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner as 32 teams have already booked their places in the flagship competition.

Four teams (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay) from the CONMEBOL will be taking part in the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Brazil, the most successful team in the history of the tournament who have won it five times, are the only team in the world to have played in every single edition of the competition. 2022 will be the 22nd time that Brazil will feature in a FIFA World Cup.

Article continues below

Brazil are followed by their rivals Argentina who will be appearing in the World Cup for the 18th time this year. The four editions they have missed out on are 1938, 1950, 1954 and 1970.

Getty Images

Uruguay, two-time world champions, will be appearing for the 14th time in this edition.

Which South American team played in the most number of World Cup editions?