Which South American teams have played the most number of FIFA World Cups?
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is around the corner as 32 teams have already booked their places in the flagship competition.
Four teams (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay) from the CONMEBOL will be taking part in the upcoming edition of the FIFA World Cup.
Brazil, the most successful team in the history of the tournament who have won it five times, are the only team in the world to have played in every single edition of the competition. 2022 will be the 22nd time that Brazil will feature in a FIFA World Cup.
Brazil are followed by their rivals Argentina who will be appearing in the World Cup for the 18th time this year. The four editions they have missed out on are 1938, 1950, 1954 and 1970.
Uruguay, two-time world champions, will be appearing for the 14th time in this edition.
Which South American team played in the most number of World Cup editions?
Team
No. of editions
Years
Brazil
22
1930, 1934, 1938, 1950, 1954, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Argentina
18
1930, 1934, 1958, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Uruguay
14
1930, 1950, 1954, 1962, 1966, 1970, 1974, 1986, 1990, 2002, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022
Chile
9
1930, 1950, 1962, 1966, 1974, 1982, 1998, 2010, 2014
Paraguay
8
1930, 1950, 1958, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010
Colombia
6
1962, 1990, 1994, 1998, 2014, 2018
Peru
5
1930, 1970, 1978, 1982, 2018
Ecuador
4
2002, 2006, 2014, 2022
Bolivia
3
1930, 1950, 1994