Son sidelined for ‘a number of weeks’ as fractured arm adds to Spurs’ injury woes

The South Korea international is set to undergo surgery and will be joining fellow forward Harry Kane in the treatment room

have been dealt a fresh injury blow, with the club revealing that Heung-min Son is to be sidelined for “a number of weeks” after fracturing his arm.

The international has added to the fitness woes being endured by Jose Mourinho in the final third of the field.

Spurs have already seen talismanic frontman Harry Kane forced under the knife.

Initial reports suggested that the captain could return from hamstring surgery in April.

It has, however, also been claimed that Kane may be forced to sit out the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign.

Son had been helping to provide cover for a prolific presence during his enforced absence, with a match-winning brace recorded in his last outing against Aston Villa.

The 27-year-old is, however, also heading for the treatment room at a crucial stage of the season.

A statement released on Spurs’ official website read: “Heung-Min Son is to undergo surgery this week after sustaining a fracture to his right arm.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during our win against on Sunday.

“Following surgery, our medical staff shall be reviewing management options for Son’s rehabilitation with the player expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.”

Mourinho was unable to bolster his striking ranks during the January transfer window.

Cover for Kane was sought by Spurs, but they were left frustrated in their efforts to get bodies on board before the deadline passed.

Son’s versatility means that he has been asked to operate more centrally, while the likes of Lucas Moura, Steven Bergwijn and Dele Alli have been charged with the task of filling more advanced roles.

Tottenham are going to have to shuffle their pack again with Son sidelined.

They have some important fixtures approaching as well, with their next outing set to see them play host to in the first leg of a last-16 encounter.

A Premier League clash with old adversaries is then due to be taken in on Saturday.

Fellow top-four hopefuls will be the next top-flight visitors to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on March 1, with Norwich then paying a visit to north London in the fifth round of the .

Son will likely sit out all of those fixtures, with it yet to be determined when he will be ready to step back into the fold.