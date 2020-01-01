‘Sometimes the nice sofa doesn’t go’ – Solskjaer says Alexis must fight for Man Utd spot

The Chile international star has had a difficult few months and will not be guaranteed football when he returns to Old Trafford

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that there is a place in his squad for Alexis Sanchez but indicated the star would only be considered a squad player at present.

Alexis, 31, has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford since arriving in January 2018 as part of a swap deal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan and was offloaded in the summer to on loan.

His time in , however, has also proven to be difficult and was only a substitute as the Nerazzurri crashed out of the Coppa Italia on Saturday after a 1-1 draw with .

Absorbing wages of £400,000 per week, the former man is proving to be an expensive flop and Solskjaer has indicated that while he will be given his chance, his face simply may not fit.

“Of course there’s a place for good players and good people in this environment,” Solskjaer said, according to The Star.

“Let’s see where we get to after the season, because we do feel this squad is exciting. We do feel we’re on the way to something.

“It’s up to all the players when they’re here to do well, because there’s always talk of people coming in and out, and it’s about gelling this group together.

“Sometimes when you decorate your living room it might be a nice chair or nice sofa, but it maybe doesn’t go with the rest of it.

“For us to think about major honours, our focus is about finishing the league this season.”

Meanwhile, the Norwegian has stated his belief that on-loan goalkeeper Dean Henderson can go on to become No.1 – and take over from David de Gea as first choice at Old Trafford.

“Dean has made some great choices over the years and has developed fantastically,” he said. “We’re looking at that in terms of where he’s going to be next season, but as yet that has not been decided.

“This season has proved a great experience for him, he’s done himself some favours with his performances and proved he will be England’s No.1 and Man United’s No.1 at some point.”

Manchester United will return to action after the coronavirus break next Friday, when they travel to face in an away Premier League fixture.

It will be their first match for more than three months, with Solskjaer’s side chasing a top-four position that would guarantee football next season, although fifth may also be sufficient should ’s appeal against a two-year ban fail.