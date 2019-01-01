'Sometimes my body says no' - De Bruyne reveals battle with injuries

Knee problems have restricted last season's title hero to just a handful of appearances this term, but he is hopeful that the worst is now behind him

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has opened up about his ongoing battle with injury, admitting he still has not reached his peak in 2018-19.

De Bruyne, 27, is widely considered as one of the world's premier midfielders.

He arrived at City in 2015 and has gone on to make over 100 appearances, and was integral to his team's march to the Premier League title in 2017-18.

The current season, however, has seen De Bruyne restricted to just three Premier League starts as a succession of knee injuries have disrupted his campaign.

And the Belgian recognises that problems in his joint continue to chip away at him.

“I am doing well. I am happy to be fit. It’s been a long six months for me, but I’m happy that now I can play football," he explained to reporters.

“Sometimes I feel good, sometimes I feel a little bit worse or I need a day more to recover. But I try every day to be at the best level I can be, and sometimes people have to give me a little bit of slack after the amount of time I have been away.

“I always want to be better. But sometimes my body just says ‘no’ and I have to take that in my stride.

"I don’t feel anything in my knee now, but we play so many games sometimes I feel better and sometimes a little bit less. You just feel that in the game and it’s normal."

The former Chelsea and Wolfsburg man is nevertheless adamant that he will be able to recover his previous scintillating form.

“I didn’t have a pre-season and I am trying to physically get to the level of last year. I always play the same style. I am not going to do something different to show I’m there," De Bruyne added.

"I think people know who I am as a player and what I can do for the team – and that’s not going to change after an injury or two.”

De Bruyne and Manchester City return to action on Sunday, hosting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.