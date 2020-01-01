‘Someone at Arsenal is accountable for letting Giroud go’ – Cole salutes ‘outstanding’ striker and in-form Chelsea

The former Blues winger is bemused as to why a proven performer was allowed to leave north London, with arch-rivals from the west now thriving

Joe Cole says “some people at behind the scenes have to be accountable” for letting Olivier Giroud go, with the French striker proving at that he still has plenty to offer.

The World Cup-winning frontman crossed London in January 2018, with life in the north traded in for that in the west.

Giroud had started to slip down the pecking order at Emirates Stadium, but still boasted 105 goals through 253 appearances.

More teams

Chelsea were happy to buy into his obvious qualities and have seen him become a useful part of their plans at Stamford Bridge.

Starting berths have proved to be in short supply, leading to regular rounds of transfer talk, but the 34-year-old’s physicality and end product continues to be put to good use.

Giroud netted four times in his last outing, a Champions League win over Sevilla, and former Blues star Cole believes inconsistent Arsenal will be asking questions of why they let a proven performer leave.

“Giroud is outstanding. Some people at Arsenal behind the scenes have to be accountable for letting him go. Was it age? But then they signed Willian and David Luiz,” Cole told The Mirror.

“He’s a brilliant player, was for Arsenal, is now for Chelsea and he’s a model pro, a manager’s dream.”

Giroud is far from being the only player to have found form at Chelsea over recent weeks.

On the back of a summer window that delivered an elaborate spending spree, Frank Lampard’s side are pushing their way into contention for major honours at home and abroad.

Cole expects those challenges to be maintained, with it not difficult to argue that the club’s class of 2020-21 is better than the one which delivered glory back in 2012.

“Frank won’t thank me for saying this, but they can win everything,” Cole added.

"If you’re an Arsenal, you can’t win the league. Nor Leicester. Chelsea are in the mix of three or four teams who can win the Premier League and five or six who can win the Champions League.

“It’s a better team than when they won the Champions League in 2012. Frank’s putting together a better team and that’s a big credit to him.

"They’re looking like a team, they’ve got the makings of a great team.

Article continues below

“I can see the winner of the Premier League coming from Chelsea, Spurs or .

"Chelsea have got a massive chance. They’ll be there or thereabouts. I can’t say for sure they will do it but, in my opinion, they're as good as the other two.

"It’ll be one of those three.”