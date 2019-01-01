Solskjaer vows not to drop De Gea despite 'patchy' Man Utd form

The Norwegian boss has no plans to leave the Red Devils number one out against Chelsea despite a string of high profile errors in recent matches

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he will be sticking by David de Gea amid an alarming loss of form, claiming he has been "absolutely outstanding" for the club.

The international has found himself under the microscope in recent weeks, after a series of costly blunders against , , and .

United succumbed to a 2-0 defeat against their local rivals City at Old Trafford on Wednesday, which saw De Gea twice beaten at his near post to concede.

There have been widespread calls for Solskjaer to drop the 28-year-old in the wake of that performance, ahead of a crucial Premier League showdown with on Sunday.

The Red Devils must win to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive, after suffering seven losses in their last nine matches across all competitions.

Ahead of the vital encounter with the Blues this weekend, Solskjaer has defended De Gea, despite the fact he has failed to keep a clean sheet in two months.

"I trust David and he's for me been the best player United have had for the last six or seven years," he told a press conference on Friday.

"He's been absolutely outstanding and going through tough patches is part of a footballer's career. David will be fine.

"Of course, I’m not going to take him out of the firing line. He’ll play the next three games."

De Gea has been heavily linked with a summer transfer as he approaches the final year of his current deal at the Theatre of Dreams, with talks over an extension stalling in the last few months.

Paris Saint Germain and have been touted as De Gea's possible next destinations, but Solskjaer is unfazed by the ongoing speculation.

"That's something you have to deal with as a footballer," he added. "It's a situation. David's coming in every single day doing what he should be doing."

United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points behind Chelsea - who currently occupy the coveted fourth spot.

After their latest fixture at Old Trafford, Solskjaer's men will travel to before hosting on the final day of the season, and they may need maximum points to secure qualification.