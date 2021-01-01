Solskjaer refuses to rule out striker signing amid Kane rumours

The Man United manager said he would not rule out signing another striker this summer despite Edinson Cavani signing a contract extension.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out Manchester United signing a striker this summer despite Edinson Cavani signing a contract extension.

The club are hoping to bring in a number of new faces when the window opens but with Cavani putting pen to paper on an extension that keeps him at the club until June 2022 it is understood a striker has been pushed down the priority list with right-wing taking precedent.

But the United manager refused to rule out the possibility of the club adding another striker to their ranks.

What was said?

Asked if he could rule out United signing a striker this summer he replied: “No, of course I can’t.

"Yeah Edi (Cavani) signed but how many good strikers have we had at this club? And I can’t say we’re not signing a striker, of course not because we’re building towards a better squad.

"We’re top three two years on the bounce but we’re still nowhere near where we want to be. Hopefully we’ll end up with a stronger squad at the start of next season and be more consistent and challenge the ones in front of us."

What about Kane?

The news on Monday night that Harry Kane has asked to leave Tottenham has intensified speculation that he could be on his way to Old Trafford.

United are long-term admirers of the England international but know a deal would be far from straight forward and would cost a lot.

Chelsea and Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the striker and Solskjaer was asked about whether his future and potential transfer away from Spurs would set the tone for the summer window.

Solskjaer said: “I can’t comment on other teams players and what’s been speculated and said. I want to show the respect Tottenham deserve and not talk about their players.”

What else was said?

Speaking about the wonderful goal his own striker, Cavani, scored in the 1-1 draw against Fulham he said: “If that was in the vote for goal of the season I think he might have had a chance to win it.

“This chance was amazing, very pleased with him.”

