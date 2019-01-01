Solskjaer ready to rotate Rashford and Martial as Man Utd's main striker

The England and France internationals have a similar style of play, and their manager plans to make the most of their versatility

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford to be ready to rotate roles in 's frontline next season.

The forward duo were each on target in Wednesday's 4-0 friendly victory over as part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour.

Manager Solskjaer has deployed both at the focal point of his three-man attack across two matches in , but says he is ready to use them in wider positions too in the forthcoming campaign.

"With Marcus, he can play along the frontline," Solskjaer said.

"Sometimes he likes to drift to the left, same with Anthony, both of them can play at nine and 11, also together as a pair as a nine and a 10, also sometimes on the right-hand side.

"For me, it's great to have forwards who rotate and say, 'he's on the right side and I'll be on the left side, or, 'he's through the middle, I'll be on the side'.

"I don't think we can nail them down to one position, because they're good footballers who can see space."

Rashford insists United want to hit the ground running next month when the Premier League returns following a disappointing 2018-19 campaign, which saw them finish outside of the Premier League's top four.

Article continues below

Elite mentality @MarcusRashford has hit the ground running on #MUTOUR , but now he wants to take it up a level pic.twitter.com/QcACXHdgY3 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 17, 2019

The striker told MUTV: "As a team, everyone is fit and healthy. We want to hit peak form come the start of the season."

United's pre-season preparations continue in the International Champions Cup, which sees the side travel to Asia this weekend before returning to England.

They will face on July 20 in Singapore and then take on and Milan, with a friendly against Solskjaer's boyhood club Kristiansund also scheduled between their last two ICC commitments.