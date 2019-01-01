Solskjaer puts long-term ideas across at Man Utd as he seeks to win 'in a better way'

The Norwegian is only filling an interim post at Old Trafford as things stand, but he has already laid out a blueprint for the Red Devils' future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is yet to be handed a permanent post by Manchester United, but he has already been discussing long-term plans with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

A treble-winning hero of the Red Devils’ past returned to Old Trafford in December after being asked to take on a rescue mission.

He picked up a managerial baton dropped by Jose Mourinho and was charged with the task of delivering a reversal in fortune for an underperforming side.

Solskjaer has made a dream start to that quest , collecting nine victories during an unbeaten 10-game run, and is staking a serious claim to staying on past the end of an interim agreement .

No decision has been taken on his future as yet, but the Norwegian is making it clear to those above him what direction United should be looking to take with or without his presence at the helm.

Solskjaer said of his experiences so far: “Every day I feel that I do help the club and put a little bit of my stamp on it.

“We have a vision and a picture of how we want to look in a few years, we have to think long term but also short term. I have a picture of how I think this Man United team will look in a couple of years.

“I don't know if it is with me, but I always put my views across to Ed Woodward and the ones in the club.

“I've supported Man United and I've followed Man United for many, many years since I've gone back home. And I did have a clear view on what I thought my opinion would be, you get a different view on some of the players - he's impressed me, he's got some way to go - but we're not too far away from when I came.”

For now, Solskjaer is looking to force United back into the Premier League’s top four and chase down major honours in the FA Cup and Champions League.

He is determined to face those challenges with a footballing philosophy which served the club well during his playing days, with there a desire on his part to ensure that the Red Devils are both successful and entertaining.

“You take one step at a time and that's one of the goals we've set ourselves,” added Solskjaer ahead of a trip to Fulham on Saturday.

“That we move into that top four and, if we do so, we want to stay there and improve on that.

“Of course, it has been fantastic over the last two months now with the points we've got, so consistency now is a key word , that we keep on improving, keep on winning games, but winning games in a better way than say the Leicester one.

Article continues below

“I felt we hung on. I felt that it was one of them, it was good enough, but we shouldn't just be happy with just [being] good enough. We want to improve and games like this, Fulham now coming up, is a character revealer really.

“It reveals if we have the focus on what's important, which is always the next game in football.

“And can we forget about PSG and all the games coming up? Because now the focus around the place has been, and in the media, about the PSG game for a long time. Chelsea, Liverpool too. But they're not the games that will move us up the table. They're the other games.”