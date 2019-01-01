Solskjaer overwhelmed by 'phenomenal' United structure as club weigh up January signings

The Norwegian believes the Red Devils have already identified their transfer targets but says he will be there to offer his opinion if needed

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised the structure behind the scenes at Manchester United as his side consider the possibility of dipping into the transfer market this month.

The Red Devils' interim manager has won all four of his first matches in charge after Jose Mourinho was sacked last month.

Mourinho voiced his discontent at the club's reluctance to back him in the transfer market on several occassions last year, but Solskjaer has been impressed by the amount of work going into recruitment behind the scenes.

More to follow.