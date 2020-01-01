Solskjaer open to signing cover for Rashford amid talk of Man Utd interest in Cavani

The Red Devils boss says he is no nearer to getting any deals over the line, but is ruling nothing out with his top scorer now stuck on the sidelines

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits are “always looking at improving the squad” as they mull over potential transfer options to provide cover for injured forward Marcus Rashford.

The Red Devils are set to be without their 18-goal top scorer for some time after revealing that he has suffered a double fracture in his back.

Rashford will not be rushed back into action, with no risks taken on his long-term fitness, but his absence does leave a sizeable void in Solskjaer’s starting XI.

It has been suggested that efforts to bring in a new striker will be ramped up as a result, with there speculation that United could join the hunt for frontman Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan has requested a move at Parc des Princes, with and having been offered the chance to sign him.

Solskjaer is giving little away when it comes to the identity of potential targets, but concedes that he will be keeping an eye across the market with Rashford ruled out.

He told reporters ahead of a meeting with on Wednesday: “He [Rashford] won’t be fit for this game that’s for sure he will be out for a while, he’ll get the time he needs to recover.

“We’re always looking at improving the squad and seeing if there’s anything out there but nothing I can talk about now.”

Solskjaer added on Rashford, who had been nursing niggling knocks before finally being laid low in an third-round replay with : “He’s not had that injury before, no.

“He complained a little bit after Burnley, he felt it the first time, and we managed him as well as we could then, he had some days off for treatment, taken off in games and suddenly this was a new injury. He didn’t have any injuries before then.

“Marcus is good, he’s a positive guy and he knows this is not what he wanted but he’s always positive, he wants to get back as quickly and safely as possible and we’ll give him that time. When he feels ready and medically cleared he’ll be back.”

Finding another option up front is not the only area United are looking to address in the current transfer window.

They are still working on a deal for Sporting midfielder Bruno Fernandes, but Solskjaer is unsure as to when, or if, agreements will get over the line.

He said: “You’re never 100% sure something’s going to happen until it happens so we’ll update you.”