Solskjaer on how Bruno Fernandes can help McTominay improve at Man Utd

The Portugal attacker has been in excellent form for United since joining from Sporting in January

Scott McTominay will improve more than ever at now that he is playing alongside Bruno Fernandes.

That is the view of United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who believes January signing Fernandes will not only better the team, but help make the Scottish international a better footballer.

McTominay has been one of the leading lights for United this season, stepping up in big games and becoming one of the first names on the team sheet when not injured.

Playing alongside Fernandes on a regular basis can only be good for his development, Solskjaer believes.

“Bruno can help Scott improve, definitely,” the United manager was quoted by the Mirror. “Bruno is going to give us loads, definitely, and he is going to help the young kid

“I shouldn’t call Scotty a kid, he is 23, but he is still learning the game. Bruno knows it inside out. He has been around, he’s travelled, he’s had his ups and downs.

“He has been in , so he has learned to deal with setbacks, so he will help them all including Scotty.”

McTominay has been sidelined for the past two months but his return to action excites Solskjaer, especially at the key juncture in the season with United fighting for a position in Europe.

“Scott has been important for us but he needs games as well to get back to the level that he was at before he got injured,” the United legend added.

“It takes time when you’ve been out for two months so he’s getting there, he has done remarkably well in his recovery and to be back so quickly, we are delighted.”

United host cross-town rivals Man City on Sunday knowing that a first league win against Pep Guardiola could move them up to fourth in the Premier League with nine games to go.

United are also in the quarter-finals of the , where they face in two weeks.

Before that, they will have played both legs of their last-16 tie against Austrian leaders LASK.

The Europa League was the last title United won, back in May 2017, and Solskjaer would love to bring silverware back to the club and buy himself more time as he seeks to turn around the club’s ailing fortunes.