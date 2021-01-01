Solskjaer explains Lingard, Smalling & Young snubs as Man Utd move in 'different' direction

The Red Devils have made plenty of changes under a Norwegian coach, but a number of long-serving performers edged out of the fold

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been explaining why the likes of Jesse Lingard, Chris Smalling and Ashley Young have been edged out of his plans at Manchester United.

A Norwegian tactician inherited a number of long-serving players at Old Trafford when taking the reins from Jose Mourinho in December 2018.

Many of those have been moved on, while deals have also been done for the likes of Ander Herrera and Romelu Lukaku, with the Red Devils eager to head in a "different" direction.

What has been said?

Solskjaer has United in the hunt for a runner-up finish in the Premier League and Europa League glory this season and has told Sky Sports of the thinking behind his squad transformation: "Every manager has their own focus and priorities.

"Those players are top players, top professionals. You can look at them and wish them all the best. But I made a decision, together with the club, that I wanted to have a different team.

"I am not the one to talk about the evolution and compare one team to another. The proof is in the results.

"That is the only way we can convince the fans that we are doing the right thing. But, for me, the team now is looking more like a team that I feel responsible for."

Who has been moved on?

Smalling was allowed to link up with Serie A side Roma on an initial loan agreement, before seeing that move made permanent last summer.

Young is another now in Italy, with a January 2020 switch to Inter allowing him to become a title winner under Antonio Conte.

Spanish midfielder Herrera is on the books at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, while Belgian striker Lukaku is another at San Siro.

Diogo Dalot is also in Milan, as he takes in a season-long loan with AC, and the Portuguese has seen a move mooted in the next window.

Lingard also falls into that category, with the England international playmaker rediscovering a spark at West Ham that could see him sever ties with United.

Phil Jones may also be heading out of Old Trafford in the near future, with the 29-year-old seeing unfortunate injury struggles drop him down the pecking order under Solskjaer.

The bigger picture

United are expected to be busy again when the next recruitment market opens up, with Solskjaer looking to further bolster his ranks.

Champions League football will be a useful bargaining chip for the Red Devils as they seek to raise collective standards.

They do have three games to take in before then - including a clash with Villarreal in a continental showpiece - and will be back in Premier League action on Tuesday at home to Fulham.

