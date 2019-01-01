Solskjaer confirms Man Utd will be without Martial for a 'little while' due to muscle injury

Prior to the Red Devils' clash with Tottenham in midweek, the Norwegian revealed that the French forward is set for a spell on the sidelines

striker Anthony Martial will be out of action for a 'little while' with a muscle injury, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed.

Martial played 82 minutes of United's 2-2 draw at home to on Sunday, before being substituted after picking up a knock.

It was hoped that the Frenchman would recover in time for Tottenham's visit to Old Trafford on Wednesday night, but he was not included in Solskjaer's final 18-man squad.

Prior to the heavyweight Premier League clash, Solskjaer delivered an update on Martial's physical condition, with Mason Greenwood drafted in to replace him in United's starting XI.

"Anthony has got a slight injury on Sunday, so he will be out for a little while," said Solskjaer.

Martial has already missed two months of United's 2019-20 campaign with a hamstring injury, but helped inspire a turnaround in results when he returned to the senior fold at the end of October.

The 23-year-old scored a penalty in a 1-0 win at Partizan Belgrade before also netting in a 3-1 win at Norwich, providing much-needed support for Marcus Rashford up front.

Martial has contributed five goals and three assists to United's cause in 12 outings across all competitions to date, but he now looks set to miss a crucial festive period which includes a derby clash against on Sunday.

Solskjaer is confident that Greenwood can fill the void left in United's line-up, however, highlighting the teenager's natural ability as a "goalscorer" before he lined up against Spurs.

"That is what he has been hoping for, working hard for. Taking his chances in the Europa League, , he has been taking his chances really well," the Red Devils head coach added.

Article continues below

"I'm sure he is ready. I can see him creating chances and giving them trouble. Hopefully, he will get his goal, because he is a goalscorer."

A win for United this evening could see them leapfrog into fifth, as they look to bounce back from back-to-back draws against Villa and .

After facing City this weekend, Solskjaer will then prepare his side for their final Europa League group stage showdown against AZ Alkmaar at Old Trafford on December 12, with their place in the knockout phases already secured.