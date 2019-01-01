Solskjaer: Chelsea game is massive for Man Utd with top-four hopes fading

The Red Devils remain in contention for Champions League qualification and a meeting with fellow hopefuls is next on the agenda at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits a meeting with has become “massive” for as they seek to pip the Blues and to a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Red Devils remain in contention for qualification despite hitting a serious slump.

Seven defeats have been suffered across their last nine games in all competitions.

and European dreams have been dashed during that run, while a 2-0 derby defeat to Manchester City has further dented fragile confidence at Old Trafford.

Others have also been dropping points, though, to prevent sixth-placed United from being cast adrift in the English top-flight.

There are, however, just three games left in the 2018-19 campaign and Solskjaer is aware that another reversal in fortune is required for a side he initially rejuvenated upon taking the reins.

He told MUTV of the importance being placed on a home date with Chelsea: “Sunday is a massive one.

“Sunday is something that we have to get ready for, the crowd has got to get ready for, the players have got to get ready for.

“Of course we have analysed them and let’s just make sure we turn up on Sunday with the same attitude and a little bit more quality in front of goal.

“Hopefully we can get the win everyone here wants and the fans deserve, the players deserve.

“They have made a terrific effort to give us a chance with three games to go to be in the top four.”

United were well off the pace when Solskjaer arrived, with Jose Mourinho having seen his side stumble out of the blocks.

There are now just three points separating the Red Devils from the top four, with it possible for that gap to be closed in the club’s next outing.

After facing Chelsea, United will wrap up their campaign with a trip to already-relegated Huddersfield and a home date against Cardiff – who could also have slipped through the trap door by the time they take in a visit to Old Trafford.