Solomon-Otabor: Wigan Athletic sign Anglo-Nigerian from CSKA Sofia

The winger will be part of the Latics squad for the upcoming season

Athletic have announced the signing of Viv Solomon-Otabor from CSAK Sofia on a short-term deal.

The 24-year-old played for the Bulgarian capital outfit during the 2019-20 campaign, making 17 appearances in all competitions which included an outing in the third round of the qualification phase of the against Zorya Lugansk, which CSKA lost 2-1 on aggregate.

Solomon-Otabor is joined by Dan Gardner as a new acquisition from League Two side Salford City.

✍️✍️ Welcome to Latics, Dan Gardner and Viv Solomon-Otabor!@DannyGardner8 and @VivSolomon17 have joined on short-term deals.#wafc 🔵⚪️ — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) September 4, 2020

The Anglo-Nigerian’s move is still pending international clearance according to the Wigan website and he will wear the number 17 shirt ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The Latics are preparing for life in the third tier of English football having gone into administration last season and were ducked 12 points in the process.

They needed to win all their remaining six Championship matches of the campaign to be able to avoid relegation, however, one defeat and three draws, including the final day of the season at home to promotion play-off winners , meant their fate was already sealed.

Solomon-Otabor was born in the British capital of London and began his senior career at , featuring 40 times in all competitions between 2014 and 2019, netting two goals.

In his time at St. Andrews, he was the recipient of the 2015-16 Birmingham City Young Player of the Season award. He was also loaned out to Oxford City, Wanderers, Blackpool and Portsmouth.

His most productive loan spell was at Bloomfield Road where he appeared 47 times, scoring five goals and six assists.

Solomon-Otabor pledged his international allegiance to and had trials with the Dream Team ahead of the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro as well as the 2015 Africa Games in Brazzaville.

He was called up to the Super Eagles squad in October 2019 as a replacement for ’s Samuel Kalu ahead of a friendly with five-time world champions in Singapore. He was, however, an unused substitute for the match which ended 1-1.