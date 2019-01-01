Sol Bamba on target as Cardiff City stun Southampton

The 34-year-old's effort was crucial in steering the Bluebirds out of the relegation zone at St Mary's Stadium

Sol Bamba scored a goal as Cardiff City stunned Southampton 2-1 in a dramatic Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Following a goalless first-half, Bamba put Neil Warnock's men in front by poking home Callum Paterson's header in the 69th minute.

The match was then set for a nervy finish after Jack Stephens drew the Saints levelled in the stoppage time as it seemed like both teams would share the spoils but Kenneth Zohore's effort few seconds later gave Cardiff their second league win on the bounce, thus, pulling them out of the drop zone.

Bamba has notched three goals in 25 league matches this campaign for the Bluebirds who are now 15th in the Premier League table with 25 points from 26 games.

They host Watford in their next league outing on February 22.