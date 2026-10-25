So Vincent Kompany can recover: clear message to everyone visiting the Bayern Munich coach in hospital





Whether Vincent Kompany will watch Bayern Munich's match away to second-placed SC Freiburg on matchday seven of the Bundesliga from hospital remains unclear. The coach is currently undergoing a thorough examination after his collapse on Friday.

For now, those in charge at the German record champions want him thinking about football as little as possible.

Christian Falk, head of football at BILD and a long-time Bayern reporter, says the club has explicitly told everyone visiting Kompany not to talk to him about football. They want the coach to focus solely on his recovery, with conversations kept personal rather than work-related.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich's honorary president Uli Hoeneß was among those who visited Kompany. The club's patron brought a bag of food from the Munich delicatessen Feinkost Käfer. Kompany's assistant coach Aaron Danks, who will now stand in for his boss on the touchline, also said he had spoken to him by phone only about personal matters.

Next matches SCF Bundesliga 12:30 FCB

Bayern players and staff had reportedly grown concerned about Kompany

Another report published on Saturday by Germany's largest daily newspaper said Bayern Munich players and staff had become increasingly concerned about the coach's work ethic and work-life balance in recent weeks. According to the report, Kompany had been working too much, drinking too much coffee, exercising too little and taking on too many tasks.

Despite contracting a persistent and "nasty" virus, as Kompany himself put it, the Belgian prepared for and oversaw the recent matches against Viking Stavanger and FC Arsenal in the Champions League and RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

"It really isn't easy to get Vincent to rest," said assistant coach Aaron Danks, who stood in for Kompany at last Tuesday's press conference before the match against Arsenal and will now also stand in for Kompany in the Munich side's dugout until further notice.

"As a coach, you always want to do everything and take care of everything. I picked up a pretty nasty virus. Of course, I didn't listen to my body," Kompany himself said after the match against Arsenal. "And then, at some point, my body said: 'Stop now, lad!' But of course I feel better, otherwise I wouldn't be here." Two days later, Kompany collapsed. Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl said it could be weeks before he returns to the dugout.

How much is Kompany taking on?

As a player, Kompany pushed his body relentlessly. He played through injuries and returned to the pitch as quickly as possible after serious ones. His father Pierre Kompany told the news magazine Der Spiegel, as part of an extensive profile of the Bayern coach, that Kompany spends up to 14 hours at Bayern's training ground. Pierre Kompany told BILD that Kompany works up to 18 hours and sees little of his three children during the week.

On Saturday, Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl called Kompany "an incredible personality, such an unbelievable worker, who then goes beyond that point too". He meant it as a compliment, adding that such drive had "also been lost to some extent in our society, but there are still people like that who say: 'I want to get things done, I want to act'".

Kompany has linked his work ethic to his migrant background, saying he believes he has to work twice as hard as everyone else. From everything that is known, he has now taken on too much. His bosses' instruction to visitors not to talk to him about football addresses precisely that.



