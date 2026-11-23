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While Stade Rennais search for a way out of their deepening crisis, one of their brightest young talents is shining far from French soil and making his mark in La Liga.

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Still only 21, Moroccan striker Yassir Zabiri has become one of the revelations of the season. He has forced his way among the top scorers and caught the eye of Europe's giants. Barcelona lead the queue, following his development with growing interest.

Rennes are stumbling in Ligue 1, but Zabiri keeps producing exceptional performances in the Racing Santander shirt. That leaves his parent club with big questions to answer about his future, especially with the summer window approaching and new suitors possibly joining the race to sign him.

It hasn't been a settled season for Stade Rennais. Their Ligue 1 results have fallen short of expectations, even though coach Franck Haise has a squad capable of competing for a better position than ninth.

They've slipped to mid-table, and the slide has caused discontent inside the club. The management in particular have made no secret of their frustration at the direction the team have taken this season.

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Last week the tension spilled into public. A representative of the Pinault family, who own the club, voiced disappointment at the team's results, and Haise hit back with sharp comments at a press conference a few days later.

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Pressure is mounting on the coaching staff over the disappointing results, and the atmosphere at Rennes is far from calm. Meanwhile, one of the most notable talents linked to the club is offering fresh proof of his potential, just well away from his coach's plans.

In Spain, it's a completely different story for Zabiri. He has made the most of his loan to Racing Santander and become one of the team's standout stars, despite his short time in Spanish football.

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11 goals put the Moroccan striker among the elite

Zabiri's season with Racing Santander has been remarkable. His attacking quality and efficiency in front of goal have made him a serious contender in the race for La Liga's top scorer.

The recent clash with Real Sociedad underlined his form. He scored twice in a thrilling 3-2 win, taking his tally to 11 goals in 13 matches in the competition.

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That puts him third in La Liga's scoring charts, behind Raphinha on 15 goals and Kylian Mbappé on 13, and ahead of a host of big names in the competition.

Zabiri made no secret of his delight after the match, stressing that the win hadn't come easily against opponents of Real Sociedad's stature.

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He said: "I'm very happy to have scored these two goals, and with what the whole team produced. We played well and showed great mental strength. Scoring twice against a team of Real Sociedad's stature is an important achievement, after we stuck to the plan we had set out, so I feel very satisfied."

Barcelona enter the picture as the Camp Nou dream draws closer

The big clubs have noticed Zabiri's impressive numbers. Media reports say Barcelona are tracking his development closely, with his name now prominent in the market for emerging talent.

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According to French outlet "Foot Mercato", citing the programme "El Chiringuito", the Catalan club are monitoring the player, whose market value is estimated at around €20 million, given the level he is showing at Racing Santander.

The interest isn't one-sided. Zabiri clearly admires the Catalan club and dreams of wearing their shirt and one day playing at Camp Nou, which could add an extra dimension to any potential negotiations.

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Stade Rennais still hold his rights, though. He's under contract with them until 2029 and joined Racing Santander on loan with no option to buy included in the deal.

RMC report that Zabiri remains in contact with Rennes officials. They are following his progress and appreciate the level he is showing in Spain, even though Haise didn't want to rely on him this season.

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He's expected back in France next summer. His striking form and Barcelona's interest, though, could open the door to a completely different scenario.

Rennes want their talent back. The player dreams of the Barcelona shirt. Caught between the two, Zabiri looks set for a hot summer, one that could mark his move from promising talent to the kind of star the big clubs compete for.