Slovakia vs Belarus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations Legaue enters its final stages this week as Slovakia welcome Belarus to face them at TSC Arena in a Group C3 encounter.
In what will be the final international window before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, there's plenty at stake for several sides looking for strong form - while for others, it is simply a matter of ensuring they finish on a high note.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Slovakia vs Belarus date & kick-off time
Game:
Slovakia vs Belarus
Date:
September 25, 2022
Kick-off:
5:00pm BST / 12:00pm ET / 10:30pm IST
Stream:
How to watch Slovakia vs Belarus on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.
Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on Fox Soccer Plus.
In the UK, the match will be streamed through Premier Player HD. In India, fans can catch it on this Sony LIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
Fox Soccer Plus
UK
N/A
Premier Player HD
India
Sony LIV
N/A
Slovakia squad & team news
Safe from the drop thanks to their visitors' dismal campaign, Slovakia are far off promotion hopes too - and now will simply hope to settle for a strong finish.
Every little helps as they prepare for the draw for Euro 2024 qualification, when it comes to ranking points.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Rodák, Plach, Takáč
Defenders
Pekarík, De Marco, Valjent, Šatka, Škriniar, Chvátal, Mesík, Gyömber, Koscelník
Midfielders
Regáli, Weiss, Duda, Herc, Rusnák, Suslov, Hrošovský, Haraslín, Kucka, Bera, Lobotka
Forwards
Strelec, Boženík, Schranz, Almási
Belarus squad and team news
Headed to the relegation play-outs, there is no real silver lining to this Nations League campaign for Belarus. Just two points in five games has made it a pretty miserable run.
A win to lift them off the deck - if not bottom spot - would do wonders for their confidence, but will they be able to find it on the road?
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Khatkevich, Pavlyuchenko, Plotnikov
Defenders
Pechenin, Nechaev, Shvetsov, Khadarkevich, Polyakov, Malkevich, Politevich, Shauchenka, Yudenkov, Volkov, Begunov
Midfielders
Bacharou, Bykov, Ebong, Bakhar, Bessmertny, Yablonski, Grechikho, Sedko, Podstrelov, Gromyko
Forwards
Solovei, Bogomolski, Klimovich