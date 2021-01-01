Slimani sees red as Olympique Lyon hold Lens

The 32-year-old was given the marching orders as the Kids secured an away draw against the Blood and Gold

Islam Slimani was sent off during Olympique Lyon’s 1-1 draw with Lens in Saturday’s Ligue 1 encounter.

The Algeria international who was introduced for Thiago Mendes in the 70th minute was given the marching orders in the 90th minute.

Following a dangerous tackle on Malian midfielder, Cheick Doucoure, the former Leicester City and AS Monaco was shown the way out by referee Benoit Millot.

That was the third time the 32-year-old would be sent off in a game since the commencement of his professional career at JSM Cheraga.

Crumbling to a 4-2 home defeat to Paris Saint-Germain their last time out, Lyon travelled to Stade Bollaert-Delelis with the ambition of returning to winning ways. However, they met a strong resistance in Franck Haise’s team who were unbeaten in their last two league outings.

After a goalless first-half, Lens took the lead in the 65th minute courtesy of French right-back Jonathan Clauss. With Maxence Caqueret losing possession, the 28-year-old charged forward, raced onto Gael Kakuta's inch-perfect through ball before firing low between Anthony Lopes' legs for his third league goal of the 2020-21 season.

Nine minutes from full time, Lucas Paqueta equalised for the visitors after Rayan Cherki’s shot had deflected into his path.

Reacting to the outcome, the Kids’ boss Rudi Garcia said his team lacked the instinct to score, claiming his players were too slow.

“We didn't win here. We have been ineffective in the areas of truth, where the matches are played,” Garcia told the club website.

“We lacked a character not killer enough to score. We had a better second half in terms of fluidity in the game.

“There's been more verticality. We were too slow, and we hit the ball too much in the first half.

“Confidence in front of goal will come back. We'll have to get back in the league soon. The match against Red Star in the Coupe de France should allow us to regain the victory.”

Lyon remain in the fourth position after garnering 61 points from 31 games, while Lens occupy the fifth position – amassing 49 points from the same number of outings.