Slimani opens season account, Cornet on target in Lyon defeat to PSG

The Algeria and the Ivory Coast internationals were on the scoresheet but their efforts were not enough to save the Kids from losing

Islam Slimani scored his first Ligue 1 goal of the season while Maxwel Cornet scored and provided an assist in Lyon’s 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday night.

Slimani returned to France in January after finding game time difficult to come by on his return to Premier League side Leicester City, having spent the 2019-20 season on loan with Monaco.

The 32-year-old scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 18 league appearances for the Monegasques before Covid-19 abruptly ended the campaign and the club chose not to hand the attacker a contract despite the fine performances.

The Algeria international opened his account in the French top-flight for the Kids at Groupama Stadium while Cornet delivered impressive performances but their efforts were not enough to save their side from defeat.

Paris Saint-Germain hit the ground running in the encounter with Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring in the 15th minute.

Danilo Pereira doubled the lead in the 32nd minute and with two minutes into the second half Angel Di Maria found the back of the net.

Mbappe then completed his brace in the 52nd minute to further compound the woes of Rudi Garcia’s men.

Slimani was then brought on for Memphis Depay in the 56th minute for his 11th league appearance of the season and wasted no time to announce himself in the encounter.

The striker found the back of the net six minutes after his introduction following a fine combination with Cornet.

Cornet then scored a goal of his own in the 84th minute but the late effort was not enough as PSG held on their lead to clinch all three points.

Cameroon international Karl Toko Ekambi featured for 74 minutes for Lyon while Senegal midfielder Idrissa Gueye played for 86 minutes for PSG before making way for Ander Herrera.

With the result, Lyon dropped to the third spot on the league table after gathering 60 points from 30 games while PSG climbed to the top of the league table.

Slimani has now scored two goals and provided three assists for the Kids since his arrival while Cornet has four goals and five assists this season.

The African stars will hope to continue their impressive performances when Lyon take on Lens in their next league game on April 3.