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Fleetwood Town v Arsenal - Carabao Cup Fourth RoundGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Sky Sports forced into FOUR apologies after Fleetwood Town hero lets slip X-rated comment following shock Arsenal win

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Fleetwood Town produced a night for the ages by dumping Premier League champions Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup in a stunning penalty shootout victory. However, the League Two side’s historic achievement was momentarily overshadowed by a hilariously foul-mouthed slip during the post-match celebrations.

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A giant-killing in the Carabao Cup

The League Two outfit secured one of the greatest upsets in EFL Cup history after holding Arsenal to a 1-1 draw in normal time. The tie ultimately went to penalties, where the Cod Army displayed remarkable composure to convert all five of their spot-kicks.

Goalkeeper Jay Lynch proved to be the hero by denying Bruno Guimaraes from 12 yards, setting the stage for Conor Haughey to smash home the decisive penalty. However, it was Haughey's subsequent adrenaline-fuelled television appearance that stole the headlines just moments later.

Haughey's foul-mouthed celebration

Standing pitchside alongside Lynch, Haughey was asked by Sky Sports reporter Juliette Ferrington about his mindset before taking the winning penalty. Overcome with emotion, the defender let his guard down on live television.

"I don't know. Pick my spot, hit top corner and run like f***," Haughey admitted. "It's just mental. The boys, I'm so proud of them. It just shows how good the team are."

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The expletive prompted an immediate apology from Ferrington, who was forced to say sorry for a second time as the interview concluded with an awkward glance from Haughey. The broadcast studio then issued a further two apologies once the feed cut away from the pitch, leaving some viewers confused by the repetitive reaction.

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Weathering the Arsenal storm

Beyond the broadcast blunder, the victory represents a monumental achievement for the Cod Army. Lynch, who produced a string of crucial saves during the 90 minutes, highlighted how the team embraced the adverse weather to nullify the Premier League holders.

"My voice has gone from organising the defence," the goalkeeper explained. "The whole team throughout the game was magnificent. To beat the English champions - credit to these lads. It was a typical night in Fleetwood. We were expecting a storm, we knew the conditions would be horrible, so we thought it might go in our favour."

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Lynch also revealed that the squad drew inspiration from recent domestic cup upsets. "We took heart from Grimsby beating Man Utd last year," he added. "We kind of compared it. It's amazing for the club and the town. Honestly it means everything to everyone."

Waiting for the next round

Fleetwood will now eagerly await the Carabao Cup draw to discover their next opponents. Having already dispatched the reigning English champions and navigated a gruelling penalty shootout, confidence will be sky-high around the club as they look to extend their historic cup run.

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten