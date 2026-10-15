Fresh details about the relationship between British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Manchester City officials emerged in a press report on Thursday.

The British Prime Minister has found himself at the heart of the "fake contracts" storm that has shaken Manchester City, after the club was found guilty of serious financial breaches, the largest in the history of the Premier League.

Burnham buckled under intense pressure from the opposition in Britain and announced he would make public the details of all his dealings and meetings with the club's Emirati owners. He then confirmed he had met them once.

From May 2017 to June 2026, Burnham served as Mayor of Greater Manchester, the period that saw a major expansion of the Abu Dhabi group's investments in the city.

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Six times, not once

According to "The Sun", it emerged yesterday that British Prime Minister Andy Burnham met Manchester City officials at least six times when he was mayor of the city, which contradicts claims that he held "only one significant meeting with club officials".

Questions about his relationship with the owners of the club caught up in the financial manipulation scandal "will not go away", the Prime Minister was warned, as he faced questions over an investigation carried out by The Sun into their dealings.

The newspaper said: "We revealed a register of interests that was later deleted, showing that he was lavishly hosted twice by the chairman of Manchester City, Khaldoon Al Mubarak. This contradicts Mr Burnham's claim to MPs on Monday."

It added: "At the same time, it emerged last night that his successor as Mayor of Manchester, Bev Craig, took a representative of the club to Delhi and Mumbai on a trip organised by Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds."

It continued: "Mr Burnham's relations with the club came under scrutiny after he said he would be very worried about losing the Abu Dhabi owners."

Sources in the United Arab Emirates indicated that the harsh punishment to be imposed on Manchester City after it was found guilty of more than 100 breaches of Premier League rules could lead to the loss of £30 billion in British investment.

The newspaper went on: "Yesterday, Mr Burnham told the House of Commons that his vague statement about free visits to the Etihad Stadium 'on a few occasions' included the two dinners he had with Al Mubarak. He also insisted that they had never discussed the investigation being conducted by an independent commission."

Burnham's answer not enough

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch responded by saying: "I don't think his carefully worded answer will be enough."

Other hidden records showed that Burnham held private meetings with the city's chief executive Ferran Soriano in 2023, and with former chief operating officer Roel de Vries in 2025.

Both meetings are understood to have taken place at the city's "Co-op Live" arena, part of which is owned by Sheikh Mansour's Abu Dhabi United Group.

The meeting with Soriano, a director of Co-op Live, came after construction work on the roof was completed. De Vries, a member of the executive board, met him to celebrate Manchester hosting the Brit Awards.

Video footage then surfaced last night showing Burnham at a Manchester City match on 15 December 2018.

Blogger Ian Cheeseman interviewed him outside the exclusive hospitality area of the Tunnel Club at the match against Everton, Mr Burnham's beloved team.

Whether he paid for attending the match out of his own pocket is not known. No visit was recorded in any of the registers of interests.

Burnham signed a register in 2020 recording the two dinners, but that register was deleted from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority website.

The BBC reported that the authority's policy is to publish only entries from the current mayor's term of office.

However, entries dating back to 2022 are still available, even though the current mayor's term begins in 2024.

Referring to Abu Dhabi's investment in the area around the City stadium, the current Mayor of Manchester, Ms Craig, told The Guardian: "If a football club has broken the rules, then a football club should be punished for breaking the rules."

She continued: "I think it can also be true at the same time, if you ask the people of east Manchester whether they have benefited from a new library, or a new leisure centre, or a new sixth-form college, they will have felt that benefit."