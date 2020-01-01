Six goals, nine assists: Mahrez’s imposing Manchester City impact

The Algeria international was on target against the Red Devils in a goal-laden first-half to reach an enviable height this season

Riyad Mahrez was on target for during Tuesday’s English Football League Cup semi-final first leg against .

Starting his 19th match across all tournaments this term, the former man found the net as Pep Guardiola’s men cruised to a 3-0 lead at halftime.

A lethal counter-attack from the super Blues starring a gorgeous through ball from @BernardoCSilva to find Riyad's diagonal run. The Algerian rounds De Gea and slots home.



Delightful!



🔴 0-2 🔵 #ManCity #CarabaoCup — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 7, 2020

In the process, Mahrez has now turned in an enviable start having been involved in 15 goals in those outings.

15 - Riyad Mahrez has started 19 games in all competitions for Manchester City in 2019-20 - in those games he has been directly involved in 15 goals (6 goals & 9 assists). Fruitful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2020

The goal against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men was his first since his last effort against on December 21 in a Premier League against his former team at the Etihad Stadium.

After Tuesday’s game, Manchester City are guests of in Sunday’s English elite division outing with Mahrez hoping to be in action.

The reigning English kings are third in the log with 44 points accrued from 21 outings.