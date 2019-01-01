Singapore given tough draw for upcoming SEA Games
Singapore has been handed a tough draw for the upcoming SEA (Southeast Asia) Games in November, as they have been drawn alongside some of the region's top teams.
Fandi Ahmad's charges are in Group B alongside Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Laos and Brunei. Singapore are gunning for their first gold medal in this competition.
The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals. Singapore has never won the SEA Games football gold, and have failed to make the last four in the past two tournaments.
"We have a tough group for the SEA Games...we will be mentally and physically prepared for this tough fight ahead." - Under-22 National Team Head Coach Fandi Ahmad