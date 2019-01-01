Singapore squad confirmed for AFC U16 Championship Qualifiers

Singapore Under-15 National Team Head Coach Philippe Aw has finalised his 23-strong squad for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Under-16 Championship 2020 Qualifiers that will take place from 17 to 21 September.

Singapore has been drawn in Group I alongside DPR Korea, Guam and Hong Kong. The first round of matches will take place on 17 September, where Singapore plays Hong Kong and DPR Korea takes on Guam. The 11 group winners, together with the four best runners-up, will qualify directly for the finals next year.

The confirmed Singapore squad comprises 18 players who were involved in the ASEAN Football Federation U-15 Championship earlier this year.

Aw, who started to put the team together in January this year, has emphasised the importance of being competitive and wants his side to enjoy playing on home soil.

“As hosts for Group I, it is a good opportunity for the boys to play to a home crowd,” he said. “The most important thing is to give a good performance that they can be proud of, regardless of the results. The development of these players is a long-term process which is why the experience of playing in a major tournament like this will only aid them in becoming a full-fledged national player in the future.

“I am happy with the progress of our team – I have seen significant improvement in the discipline and commitment of these boys, and it is easy to forget that they are only 14 to 15 years old. As hosts of this group, we hope to see our fans turn up in full force to cheer the boys on as they have worked really hard to make Singapore proud, juggling their studies and football training sessions.

“Previously, we have only twice qualified for the finals of this competition; once in 2006 and another time in 2008. We want to give our best performance in the upcoming games ahead whilst maintaining the key values of discipline, resilience and teamwork.”