Simy boosts Crotone's Serie A promotion chances with hat-trick against Benevento

The Nigeria international produced an outstanding performance at the Stadio Ezio Scida with his presence in front of goal

Simy Nwankwo scored a hat-trick that powered Crotone to a 3-0 victory over Serie B leaders Benevento on Friday.

The 28-year-old's goals secured the Pythagoreans' first win since the restart of the Italian second division after three consecutive draws.

Simy grabbed two quick-fire goals within the first 20 minutes to put the hosts ahead at the Stadio Ezio Scida and he later sealed their big win with his 70th-minute effort.

The treble stretched the tally of the Super Eagles forward to 16 goals after 31 league appearances this term and he is currently enjoying his best goalscoring run in since his arrival from Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente in 2016.

Simy was in action for 81 minutes before he was replaced by Samuel Armenteros while Libya midfielder Ahmed Benali played for 85 minutes in the encounter.

Crotone remain unmoved in the league standings as they sit second behind runaway leaders Benevento with 55 points from 32 games.

They will be aiming to build on Friday's victory when they visit fourth-place Cittadella for their next league fixture on July 10.

Since 's group stage exit at the 2018 Fifa World Cup in , Simy has not been invited by Gernot Rohr to the Super Eagles' set-up.

He played only two minutes in two games in the global competition, coming on as a late second-half substitute against and which ended in defeats.