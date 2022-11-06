Similar, yet unique: The Evolution of Manchester City’s core

How Manchester City have evolved since Guardiola took over...

It takes a master craftsman to build a winning unit – hand picking each player to eventually form a strong and cohesive team. What this also means is that replacing a key cog of that marauding wheel is an immense challenge.

However, most would agree that Manchester City under the guidance of Pep Guardiola and his staff have been able to find efficient replacements on almost all occasions.

The Blues have managed to fill the void left by brilliant players like Joe Hart, Vincent Kompany, and David Silva with the likes of Ederson, Ruben Dias, and Kevin De Bruyne in their respective positions. This is no mean task and the perennial success that has followed during the reign of Guardiola is a testimony to the flawless transition of the squad.

Goalkeeper

The Cityzens found an able successor to Joe Hart in 2017, as Ederson Moraes walked into the Etihad. He has only conceded an impressive 0.72 goals per game

However, the comparison is extremely close when it comes to the save percentage of the two goalkeepers as Hart edges his counterpart with a 72.7 percent to the Brazilian’s 72.4 percent.

However, City’s current first-choice goalkeeper has a strong clean sheet record. While Ederson has a clean sheet percentage of 50.3, Hart is just slightly behind with 39.5%.

Centre-back

Ruben Dias arrived at the Etihad last season as the natural successor to Vincent Kompany, who is nothing short of a club legend. Although the Portuguese is a natural leader on the field just like Kompany, he lags behind the Belgian in tackle success rate. With a 64% efficiency rate, he is well short of Kompany’s 75%.

The former captain made 1.9 interceptions per game as compared to Dias’ 0.9. However, with time on his side and the quality that he possesses we can safely say that the former Benfica defender has every possibility of catching up with Kompany.

Central Attacking Midfielder

One of the most complete midfielders in the world for the past few years, Kevin De Bruyne is the talisman of Guardiola’s side. He had the difficult task of filling in the vacant shoes of David Silva, and he has done that to perfection. While De Bruyne provides 0.4 assists per game, Silva made 0.3.

The Belgian is adept at creating big chances (0.6) and in fact has outshone Silva (0.3) in this category. Both players are hugely involved in the attacking third and do not shy away from trying their luck at goal. However, De Bruyne prefers to have a go more often than his predecessor as he has an average of 0.9 shots on target per game, compared to 0.6 of Silva.

This highlights that City have more than effectively replaced their legends with young blood who are ready to create a history of their own. The extensive scouting that takes place before narrowing down on a transfer target remains key to the success. In the coming years, every Cityzen can hope that the squad will feature only the best in the world and the blue moon will rise across the entire planet.