Al-Ittihad's Serbian defender Jan-Carlo Simic blamed individual errors for his side's 2-3 defeat to Al-Hilal in the Clasico of the eighth round of the Saudi Pro League. One loss, he insisted, would not define the season, with plenty of matches still to come and chances to put things right.

"The Clasico is one of the biggest fixtures in Saudi Arabia and Asia, which places great pressure on both sides," Simic said after the match, admitting Al-Ittihad fell short of the result they wanted.

Individual mistakes cost them the goals, he said. Small details decide the big clashes, especially against strong teams, and those are the areas Al-Ittihad must sharpen up in the weeks ahead.

The 21-year-old refused to let the defeat dent the team's ambitions. Al-Ittihad would keep working hard and stay on the right track, he stressed.

Moving on fast was the priority, Simic concluded. Analyse the causes, recover, and prepare for the next match in two or three days.