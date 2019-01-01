Simeone remains 'committed to the club' ahead of Atletico rebuild

While the Spanish side potentially said farewell to four players in Saturday's 2-2 draw with Levante, their manager will remain in place

Diego Simeone eased any fan fears he might leave as part of their expected exodus.

Atletico look set for arguably their most important transfer window since Simeone returned to the club as coach in 2011, with numerous key players departing.

Juanfran, Diego Godin and Filipe Luis are expected to leave on free transfers, Lucas Hernandez will join , while Vitolo, Santiago Arias, Thomas Partey, Rodri and Saul Niguez have been strongly linked with moves.

To make matters worse, star forward Antoine Griezmann also announced his intention to leave the club despite only signing a new contract last year.

With several major European clubs set to change coaches, Simeone had been suggested as a potential target for some, though he insists he is not about to jump ship.

Speaking after Tuesday's 2-1 friendly defeat to Beitar Jerusalem, Simeone said: "I like my job, I feel very identified and committed to the club.

"I know that year on year it's always more difficult and that makes us see our real selves and generate enthusiasm.

"Next season there will be football players who will arrive with great enthusiasm and hopefully adapt to the responsibility that means being at Atletico Madrid."

Simeone has won , the , the twice and finished as runner-up on two occasions as Atletico Madrid boss.

He has also had to replace star players before, with the likes of Radamel Falcao and David Villa having departed the club over the course of his tenure.

Article continues below

Simeone’s outfit finished second in La Liga this season having picked up 76 points in their 38 matches to sit 11 back of champions .

They also finished eight points ahead of Madrid rivals Real and are assured of a place in the Champions League again next season.

Atletico finished second in their Champions League group last season but lost out in the last 16 to Cristiano Ronaldo and .