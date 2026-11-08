Raphinha heads into the clash with Atletico Madrid in the form of his life, having become one of Barcelona's deadliest attacking weapons. His numbers are frightening ahead of kick-off at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium: 15 goals in La Liga, four in the Champions League, 19 in all across 13 official matches.

Braces in each of his last two outings against Alaves and Aston Villa have fuelled the run. He also found the net in the Clasico at the Spotify Camp Nou, making it three games in a row on the scoresheet.

Those numbers prove the Brazilian is back to his sharpest. He shook off the minor injury picked up during the first international break with Brazil and has rediscovered full physical fitness.

According to Spanish newspaper "AS", Raphinha has been outstanding inside the box, forever on the move, pressing relentlessly and playing with real bite, just as he always does.

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Few managers understand Raphinha's gifts better than Atletico boss Diego Simeone. The Argentine makes no secret of his admiration for the Brazilian, rating him among the best players on the planet.

Simeone said, after Barcelona's 3-1 win at the Spotify Camp Nou last season: "I don't know how Raphinha hasn't won the Ballon d'Or yet. I would choose him to win it."

He went on: "I love him a lot. He is good at playing in all the positions he is asked to fill, and he scores wonderful goals."

Everything Simeone prizes, Raphinha has. Strong, competitive and tenacious, he grafts for the team and settles matches on his own.

The Atletico coach kept the praise flowing: "I love him a lot, because every time he plays it is a pleasure to watch him, whether through his movements, his runs away from his markers or his movement into space, alongside his collective work."

That admiration runs both ways. Raphinha holds the Argentine in high regard, saying: "I have great affection for Cholo, he is an amazing coach and I value him a lot."

History reads well for Raphinha against Atletico. He has had a direct hand in eight goals across 10 meetings with them, scoring twice and laying on six assists.

Nobody will ever know how last season's Champions League quarter-final between the pair might have unfolded with him involved. A thigh muscle injury kept him out.

Muscle problems also cost him the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final, a brutal 4-0 defeat for Barcelona, along with the La Liga trip to the Metropolitano where Hansi Flick's side won 2-1.

Spirits are high, too, as Raphinha walks into this eagerly awaited encounter. Barcelona have announced his renewal until 30 June 2030, confirming the Catalan captain as a cornerstone of Flick's project for years to come.