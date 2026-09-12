Diego Simeone leapt to the defence of his son Giuliano ahead of Atletico Madrid's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad, insisting that what the player produces on the pitch is answer enough to the criticism and smear campaign aimed at him in recent weeks.

The Atletico boss refused to be drawn on the details of the criticism directed at his son. Instead he backed the winger's career and his contribution, saying: "Giuliano's actions and deeds speak for themselves."

Simeone's words land at a testing time for his side. Defeats to Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool have ramped up the pressure on players and coaching staff alike, and now comes the trip to face Real Sociedad at the Anoeta.

Five of Atletico's last 10 official matches have ended in defeat, against four wins and a single draw. The team have shipped eight goals in that run, which is why Simeone has demanded a sharper defensive display and a clean sheet as they look to restore some balance.

Another blow has landed with Pablo Barrios sidelined through injury, while Sorloth remains unavailable. Simeone is hunting for the solutions to stop the bleeding and steer Atletico back on track.