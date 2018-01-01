Silva makes Premier League history on 'really bad' day for Everton

Following heavy defeats in charge of Hull City and Watford, the Portuguese coach picked up an unwanted record after the Toffees' 6-2 loss

Marco Silva admitted it was a "really bad afternoon" for Everton as he became the first Premier League manager to concede six goals in a home match with three different clubs.

Although the Toffees took the lead through Theo Walcott in the 21st minute, Spurs soon turned things around and ultimately ran out comprehensive winners, securing a 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane were the stars of the show with two goals each, with the result highlighting an alarming trend in Silva's Premier League career.

Spurs had previously inflicted a 7-1 home defeat on Silva's Hull City in May 2017, and his Watford side then lost 6-0 at home to Manchester City four months later. The Portuguese accepted there were few positives to take from his latest humiliation.

"Really bad afternoon for us, really bad result for us, for our fans," he said. "We have to realise why and we will realise for sure.

"We started well the match, it started really balanced. We know how they are strong in counter-attack and it started like we planned it and we scored early.

"After we made the first mistake during the match when they equalised, the game changed completely.

"We lost many things in our behaviour and our organisation and in this level we cannot do that.

"At half-time we changed something in our tactical behaviour. I told them we cannot concede any more because we will score again and first two minutes of second half we conceded again.

"Every time they went forward it was easy for them. Our organisation in our defensive moment, we don't put enough aggressiveness in the match."

Despite signing centre-backs Yerry Mina and Kurt Zouma in the summer, Everton have struggled defensively all season and are now without a clean sheet in their last five Premier League matches.

The result left the Toffees in 11th place on 24 points as they prepare to face Burnley, Brighton and Leicester City over the busy festive period.