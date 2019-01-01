‘Signing for Arsenal is a big reward’ – Nicolas Pepe

The 24-year-old has revealed how he’s always had a soft spot for the Gunners, owing to the ‘French guys’ and Ivorians who have represented the club

New signing Nicolas Pepe has revealed how his big-money move to the Gunners represents a reward for his past efforts.

The club smashed their transfer record for the Ivorian when he joined from for £72 million last week.

Having only played in , with Lille the biggest of the clubs he featured for before the switch to , the 24-year-old revealed how the move to the Emirates Stadium feels like a reward for his previous career endeavours.

“You see, it’s not been easy for me and that’s why it’s so emotional for me to be here. I have come a long way and struggled a lot, so signing for this great club is a big reward,” Pepe told Arsenal’s official website.

“My family, my agents and I talked a lot about it during the . It was so important for me to make the right decision in the next stage of my career, and I’m convinced that Arsenal is the right choice.”

Pepe also revealed how some of Arsenal’s past and current players inspired his move to the North London club, singling out Kolo Toure and Gervinho for praise.

“When I think of this club, I think of all the French guys like Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira and Robert Pires. Then I also think of Mesut Ozil, the world champion, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and many more," he added.

“Auba and Laca spring to mind because I used to watch them when I was at Lille. Also, Laca used to play for , so I had the opportunity to play against him and it will be an honour to play alongside him.

“I also think about the Ivorian players who have represented this club before me. I am following in the footsteps of Kolo Toure, Manu Eboue and Gervinho.

"They are the major players from the . We talk a lot about Gervinho, for example, who played for Lille and ended up at Arsenal so I am on the same path. They are definitely examples to us young Ivorians and I hope we will continue to follow these examples.

“Kolo was with us on the national squad as an assistant coach. He spoke to me a lot about the very high level, how he got to Arsenal and how you always have to work hard and really graft on a daily basis to try and get right to the very top.

Article continues below

"I have made mistakes but I’ve learned from them. I’ve got to where I am through hard work and dedication. I’m ready to do that here at Arsenal."