Showcasing Success and making memories: How Andy Begg helps Cityzens live their dream

Whenever a Cityzen makes a visit to Manchester, they are very likely to head towards the Etihad, the hallowed shrine for Manchester City fans all over the world. And as the Head of Stadium Tours, Andy Begg is responsible for delivering a high-quality Manchester City experience to over 100,000 guests every year.

Fans love to have a look behind the scenes at the home of the Premier League Champions and his team ensures that every fan that visits the Etihad, leaves with a memory that will last a lifetime. He leads a team of over fifty passionate tour guides who make the visitor's experience a memorable one.

“It is these people who make the visitors experience so enjoyable. In the team, we have students, teachers, musicians, actors, football coaches, retired professionals, all with a fantastic story to tell. It’s an amazing job – I love every minute!! It’s a real privilege to be at Manchester City,” stated Begg in an exclusive interview with GOAL.com.

A challenging yet rewarding role

As the Etihad stadium is always a bustling cauldron, an array of activities take place throughout the week. From stadium maintenance to player appearances, from film shoots to fire alarm tests, the Etihad hardly sleeps. And Begg’s department has to run stadium tours every day of the year except on Christmas, irrespective of the hustle that is going on inside the stadium.

Begg feels that the most interesting aspect of the role is “researching and developing new visitor experiences for the public to enjoy”. In the process of its development, he thinks that it is fascinating to talk to all the specialists in the club, or in his words, “really getting under the skin of the club so that we can create interesting and educational experiences.”

Ever increasing reach of the Manchester City Museum

Visitor numbers have steadily increased each year since the arrival of Pep Guardiola and the success that he has brought to the club. Although the pandemic halted operations, it hasn’t taken long for the tours to get back to their normal course.

“We seem to increase numbers by 20% each year. Prior to the pandemic it’s interesting to know that 60% of our tour’s guests were from overseas, football fans visiting Manchester wanting to see the home of the Premier League Champions,” revealed Begg.

The busiest periods and unique layout of the museum

Understandably, the number of visitors is at its highest during the school holiday periods and at the weekends. The Easter weekend was one such weekend, which turned out to be the museum’s busiest ever week in this year.

There is also particular reasoning and rationale behind the layout of the Museum. It has been uniquely constructed according to the club’s timeline, telling the story of the Cityzens from its early beginnings through the decades to the current day.

The trophy cabinet is the most sought-after spot for the fans as all of them are eager to feel part of the history and glory of the club. And for one of the most successful and decorated clubs in the world, the importance given to the management of these trophies in the City Exhibition space cannot be emphasized enough.

Whenever Kevin de Bruyne and co. bring home a new trophy, Begg gets to work so that the fans can have the best view of the silverware.

“The original trophies are handed back after one year, so what is left are the replica trophies in the exhibition.If we do win a new trophy, discussions are held to plan how it will be displayed in the exhibition which usually involves the club archivist, designers and myself,” informed Begg.