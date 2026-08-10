Shortly before the deal with VfB Stuttgart: Bundesliga rivals apparently wanted to hijack the move for Dzenan Pejcinovic

According to a report by Bild , RB Leipzig made a late move for the 21-year-old striker but failed to land him. Leipzig had actually wanted to strengthen their attack with Fisnik Asllani from TSG Hoffenheim. The two clubs had already agreed a transfer fee of 25 million euros, but Asllani failed the medical on Friday.

By then, though, the Pejcinovic transfer from Wolfsburg to Stuttgart could no longer be stopped. Wolfsburg managing director Dieter Hecking confirmed as much on Saturday on the sidelines of the 0-0 draw in their opening 2. Bundesliga match against 1. FC Kaiserslautern: "We have reached an agreement with one club."

According to Bild , Pejcinovic is joining Stuttgart for 25 million euros, with no bonuses agreed. He is set to earn 2.5 million euros a year there. The contract runs until 2031 and does not include a release clause. Pejcinovic is said to have travelled to Stuttgart as early as Sunday, with the medical to follow on Monday. Alongside Leipzig, FC Porto also tried in vain to sign him.

Pejcinovic one of Wolfsburg's few bright spots

Last season, Pejcinovic was one of Wolfsburg's few bright spots as the club suffered their first-ever relegation to the 2. Bundesliga. He contributed 12 goals in 34 matches across all competitions. His contract had still been due to run until 2029.

Born in Munich, the forward joined VfL in the summer of 2022 from FC Augsburg for a modest 1.25 million euros. After a loan spell at then second-division side Fortuna Düsseldorf, Pejcinovic finally made his breakthrough last season.